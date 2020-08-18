iAfrica

10th Person Dies In Hospital Following Kalahari Lodge Fire Tragedy

30 mins ago 1 min read

Three families from the Witzenberg region were staying at a lodge in the Kalahari when the wooden structure caught fire during the early hours of Sunday morning, trapping several people inside.

Six children and 3 adults are believed to have died on the scene, while 2 adults were airlifted to hospitals in Cape Town, where one of them, Frans Davin died this morning.

2 of Frans’ children died in the blaze. He is survived by his wife and son.

Hendri and Dane Carstens and their two children Pierre-Johan and Magiel all died in the blaze.

Madelein Bauer survived her husband Stefan and their daughters Inge and Elre.

