100 Most Popular African Foods

If you want to learn all about African cuisine, Taste Atlas has compiled an extensive survey of 100 of the continent’s most popular dishes. From Harissa to Maakouda and everything in between, get ready for inspiration and a delight to your senses. Harissa is a traditional spicy paste originating from Tunisia. This spicy paste is made with roasted red peppers as the main ingredient, along with olive oil and spices and herbs such as cumin, coriander, caraway, and garlic. Often dubbed as the original ice coffee, mazagran consists of strong coffee that is poured over ice. The drink is usually served in a tall, narrow glass or an eponymous glass made from porcelain or clay. The name supposedly derives from Mazagran—a port city in Algeria—which was granted to France by the Treaty of Tafna in 1837. Maakouda are traditional potato fritters that are popular throughout the Maghreb, especially in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.
SOURCE: TASTE ATLAS
More Stories
Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry
Tee Off at the Best Hotel in Africa
Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects
Now You Can Work Remotely from this Idyllic African Country
The Ultimate Homecoming Experience for Africans Born in the Diaspora
How to Capture the Smells of Nairobi’s Slums in a Rose-Scented Perfume
SA’s Diamond Fibre of Mohair Shines at South African Fashion Week
10 African Films That Deal With Protest Culture & History
Daily Paper’s New York Flagship Opening is About Community and Creativity, Not the Pandemic
A Scoresheet of US Investments in Africa
The Important Role Smartphones Play in Africans Migrating
KonstructApp Aims to Stimulate Africa’s Construction Value Chain