100 180 Health Workers Vaccinated In SA

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 518 979.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 207 347 with 29 024 new tests recorded since the last report.

104 more COVI0-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 29, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8, Limpopo 12, Mpumalanga 3, North West O, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 17. This brings the total to 50 566 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 437 050, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%

We are very encouraged to have reached A milestone of over 100 000 health care workers vaccinated. The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 100 180 as of 6.30 pm 5 March 2021.

