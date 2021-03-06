100 180 Health Workers Vaccinated In SA

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 518 979.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 207 347 with 29 024 new tests recorded since the last report.
104 more COVI0-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 4, Free State 29, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8, Limpopo 12, Mpumalanga 3, North West O, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 17. This brings the total to 50 566 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 437 050, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%
We are very encouraged to have reached A milestone of over 100 000 health care workers vaccinated. The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 100 180 as of 6.30 pm 5 March 2021.
More Stories
It’s Important To Delay Third COVID-19 Wave – Mkhize
Actual SA COVID-19 Toll Could Be Much Higher – Report
Chief Justice Ordered To Apologise For Pro-Israel Comments
Mkhize Reflects On The Year That Was
SA Records 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases And 96 Deaths
Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave
Police Foil Sandton Heist
Government Confident About Herd Immunity
SA Confirms 1 447 New Cases
Cape Flats Residents Tired Of ‘Empty Promises’
Allegations Not Being Ignored – Zondo
10 Suspects Arrested In Cocaine Bust