10 Top Car Brands in Africa

The most popular type of car on the continent are pick-up trucks, especially in tourism heavy countries such as Kenya and Botswana and in countries with insufficient or poor road infrastructure. In most African countries, it is easier to drive a 4×4 vehicle over pot-holed roads and dirt roads. The most popular 4×4 trucks particularly in Uganda, Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Zimbabwe are the Isuzu KB, the Mitsubishi L200, the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Land Cruiser. The Isuzu KB dominates the Zimbabwean car market with an 11.4 percent market share, with the Mitsubishi L200 dominating the Ugandan car market with a 15.1 percent market share. The Isuzu KB is vastly popular for fuel efficiency, low CO2 emissions and massive towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. The Mitsubishi L200 is also popular for its eco-friendliness with CO2 emissions and towing capacity, and its loved for overall good performance due to its diesel engine.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

