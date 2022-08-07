iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

10 Questions With… Nfemi Marcus-Bello      

14 seconds ago 1 min read

For Nigerian product designer, Nfemi Marcus-Bello, the process of designing is one of discovery, and he’s just getting started. Since opening his design practice, NMBello Studio, in 2017, he has been on a creative roll, partnering with all manner of global brands to develop designs that offer a contemporary take on historical traditions. In the past few years, the designer has been one of several ushering new life into the country’s design scene—creating products that aren’t just unique but eccentric in gaze. Marcus-Bello earned his bachelors and masters degrees at the University of Leeds where he studied industrial and product design. Then he worked for a few companies and returned to Nigeria to start NMBello Studio where he designs and collaborates with renowned brands at home and abroad. The designer prides himself on creating products from a historical perspective with a contemporary redefinition.

SOURCE: INTERIOR DESIGN

About Post Author

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists  

4 mins ago
1 min read

Angola’s Privatisation Campaign is an Experiment

14 hours ago
1 min read

Trouble in Abuja’s Airspace

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ban on Bain Sets an Important Precedent

14 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Squeezes Mining Companies Tighter

14 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Needs to Develop Dedicated Private Security to Protect its Critical Infrastructure

14 hours ago
1 min read

Food Security Finance Benefits West Africa’s Farming Community

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Housing Scheme that Targets Expatriates Who Want to Build Back Home

14 hours ago
2 min read

Nigerian Techies have Taken Advantage of the UK’s Talent-hungry Immigration Policies

14 hours ago
2 min read

One of Africa’s Promising States is Back for its 17th IMF Bail-out

14 hours ago
2 min read

AU Agenda 2063 Sees Use of Both Renewable and Non-renewable Energy Sources

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

10 Questions With… Nfemi Marcus-Bello      

14 seconds ago
1 min read

Meet the Ghanaian Author Documenting the History of African Designers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Beyoncé Has Helped Usher in a Renaissance for African Artists  

4 mins ago
2 min read

Deadly Haaland Strikes Twice To Give Man City Win At West Ham

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer