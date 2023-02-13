10 Questions with Jomo Tariku    

A childhood in Ethiopia and extensive travel across Africa provided formative experiences for industrial designer, Jomo Tariku. From his current studio based in Virginia, he produces Africa-inspired furniture designs, whose unique flair has attracted some very high-profile representation in the collectible design arena. From combs to totemic figures, forms related to African heritage, everyday life, and rituals find their ways into Tariku’s furniture. The results are sleek pieces with minimalist finishes, bold hues of black ash and orange colorings, and energetic nods to African craft and furniture-making traditions.
