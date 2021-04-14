iAfrica

10 Million Pfizer Doses Expected In SA

2 hours ago 1 min read

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the government has sealed another deal to get additional 10-million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m also glad to announce there is good news in the midst of all this development. I’m also happy to announce that we’ve successfully negotiated another additional 10million of doses from Pfizer,” the minister said.

Mkhize said two million are expected to be delivered in May.

“This means we’ve secured 30-million of the Pfizer vaccine doses for this financial year,” Mkhize said.

“This also assures that in the unlikely event that J&J is completely halted, we’ll not have any impediment to proceed with phase two of our rollout with Pfizer.

“But we don’t anticipate that it’ll be halted permanently, we believe it’s a matter that will be cleared in a matter of days.”

