10 JohannesburgHospitals Excluded From Power Cuts

Ten hospitals in Johannesburg are being exempted from rolling power cuts.
That is according to City Power.
However, the utility says some hospitals are embedded in the same network as their communities, making it difficult to exclude them.
Mangena says they are working to find solutions for this.
