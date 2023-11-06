10 Brands We Loved at Lagos Fashion Week 2023                                 

Lagos Fashion Week has evolved into one of the premier events on the continent’s fashion calendar, requiring those who get a coveted spot on the catwalk to bring something special. At this year’s most recent shows, the runways hosted a talent extravaganza with the best designers not only showcasing beautiful clothing, but also delivering a message. Some, like Nigerian crotchet brand Studio Imo, showed for the first time on the Lagos Fashion Week runway, presenting pieces that looked fresh yet timeless. Elsewhere, LFJ took us on an underwater adventure, employing fabric manipulation to create a tableau of sea creatures.

