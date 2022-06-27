10 Best Experiences in Kenya

Despite having a coastline of beautiful beaches perfect for lazing, Kenya rarely inspires visitors to sit still – the country simply has too many exciting things to do. Stirring landscapes ranging from equatorial glaciers and jagged peaks to wildlife-laden plains and tropical reefs provide an epic natural playground for all who venture here, while the intoxicating mix of cultures surprises at every turn. Not only were safaris born in Kenya, but so was the very word itself – it means “journey” in Swahili. Mt Kenya’s trekking terrain is arguably the African continent’s most beautiful and rewarding. It’s been called the greatest natural spectacle on the planet, and for good reason. Each year from July to October, as many as 1.5 million wildebeest and hundreds of thousands of zebras and gazelles make a dramatic crossing of the crocodile-infested Mara River to feed on the lush grasses of the Masai Mara. Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast is beautiful no matter how you look at it, but the most romantic way to experience it is from the deck of a traditional dhow.



SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

