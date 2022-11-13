10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

With the recent return of high inflation across the globe, employees are now reconsidering their salary expectations, work-life balance, and even where they choose to live to the detriment of employers competing for the top global talent.

On the other hand, companies must strike a delicate balance between controlling their costs while struggling to attract and retain talent.

The amount of money needed to pay for day-to-day expenses like housing and food varies significantly from city to city. And some cities, like Lagos, Nigeria, are known as costly places to live.

Africa Business Insider

Share with your network!