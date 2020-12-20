iAfrica

10 939 New Infections Reported In SA

EWN

3 hours ago

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative number of cases stands at 912 477 with 10 939 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 100 373 tests have been completed with 48 387 new tests conducted since the last report.

254 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, Kwa-Zulu Natal 61, Limpopo 4 and Western Cape 74 which brings the total deaths to 24 539 deaths

Our recoveries now stand at 787 782

