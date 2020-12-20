10 939 New Infections Reported In SA

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative number of cases stands at 912 477 with 10 939 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative total of 6 100 373 tests have been completed with 48 387 new tests conducted since the last report.
254 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, Kwa-Zulu Natal 61, Limpopo 4 and Western Cape 74 which brings the total deaths to 24 539 deaths
Our recoveries now stand at 787 782
More Stories
Mkhwebane Loses Another Court Case
New COVID-19 Variant Driving Second Wave – Mkhize
8 725 New COVID-19 Cases Recored In SA
Government Adjusts December Lockdown Rules
Blaze Rips Through Cape Town Informal Settlement
Cele Tells Police Officers To Be Decisive
9 126 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Durban Expects Buzzing Beaches
Cele Wants Penalties For Lawlessness
City Of Cape Town Plans To Act Against Cele
SA Breaches 10 000 Daily Cases
Public Protector Faces Perjury Charges