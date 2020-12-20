10 939 New Infections Reported In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative number of cases stands at 912 477 with 10 939 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 100 373 tests have been completed with 48 387 new tests conducted since the last report.

254 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 12, Gauteng 18, Kwa-Zulu Natal 61, Limpopo 4 and Western Cape 74 which brings the total deaths to 24 539 deaths

Our recoveries now stand at 787 782

