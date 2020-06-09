Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

1 Dead In Durban CBD Building Collapse

1 Dead In Durban CBD Building Collapse

One person has been killed in the Durban CBD after a building collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Details are still sketchy at the moment, but paramedics have rushed five people to hospital.

It’s believed more people could still be trapped beneath the rubble.

KZN emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said: “An overhanging veranda collapse to the pavement; tragically one person sustained fatal injuries and paramedics are still on the scene treating several patients. The exact cause of the collapse is not yet known.”

EWN

