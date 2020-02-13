1 Dead, 4 Injured When Trains Collide At Roodepoort Station

Metrorail services between Johannesburg and Randfontein, in the West Rand, on Thursday morning were suspended after a fatal train crash.

One person was killed on Wednesday night when the locomotive collided with a freight train at the Horizon View Station, Roodepoort. Four other passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

Investigators were combing the scene of the crash to try and work out what happened.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa urged commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

EWN