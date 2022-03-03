1 995 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

The NICD reports 1,995 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 677 686. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths, and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,458 to date.

23 138 425 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,565,557 54.3% 16,863 63.4% Public 10,572,868 45.7% 9,745 36.6% Total 23,138,425 100.0% 26,608 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, each accounting for 21% and 17%, respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 March 2022 New cases on 02 March 2022 Total cases for 02 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343469 0 343469 73 343542 9.3 Free State 200742 4 200746 104 200850 5.5 Gauteng 1193505 -37 1193468 747 1194215 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 652371 0 652371 335 652706 17.7 Limpopo 154644 9 154653 48 154701 4.2 Mpumalanga 191382 14 191396 114 191510 5.2 North West 191018 8 191026 105 191131 5.2 Northern Cape 108321 0 108321 44 108365 2.9 Western Cape 640239 2 640241 425 640666 17.4 Total 3675691 0 3675691 1995 3677686 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.5%, which is higher than yesterday (6.3%). The 7-day average is 7.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (7.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 55 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229762 39137 1188 Public 407 277028 61982 1471 TOTAL 666 506790 101119 2659

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!