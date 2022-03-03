1 995 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

The NICD reports 1,995 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 677 686. This increase represents a 7.5% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 28 deaths, and of these, 5 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,458 to date.
23 138 425 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,565,557
|54.3%
|16,863
|63.4%
|Public
|10,572,868
|45.7%
|9,745
|36.6%
|Total
|23,138,425
|100.0%
|26,608
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, each accounting for 21% and 17%, respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5%; Eastern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 01 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 01 March 2022
|New cases on 02 March 2022
|Total cases for 02 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343469
|0
|343469
|73
|343542
|9.3
|Free State
|200742
|4
|200746
|104
|200850
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1193505
|-37
|1193468
|747
|1194215
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|652371
|0
|652371
|335
|652706
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154644
|9
|154653
|48
|154701
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|191382
|14
|191396
|114
|191510
|5.2
|North West
|191018
|8
|191026
|105
|191131
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108321
|0
|108321
|44
|108365
|2.9
|Western Cape
|640239
|2
|640241
|425
|640666
|17.4
|Total
|3675691
|0
|3675691
|1995
|3677686
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.5%, which is higher than yesterday (6.3%). The 7-day average is 7.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (7.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 55 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|229762
|39137
|1188
|Public
|407
|277028
|61982
|1471
|TOTAL
|666
|506790
|101119
|2659
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
