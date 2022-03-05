iAfrica

1 898 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer a vaccination against COVID-19, at a district health center in the low-income Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 20, 2022.

The NICD reports 1,898 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 681 437. This increase represents a 6.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 18 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,517 to date.

23 196 880 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,599,56354.3%17,39457.7%
Public10,597,31745.7%12,75942.3%
Total23,196,880100.0%30,153100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 03 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 03 March 2022New cases on 04 March 2022Total cases for 04 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3436290343629603436899.3
Free State20093902009391112010505.5
Gauteng119486501194865707119557232.5
KwaZulu-Natal653075065307532765340217.7
Limpopo1547370154737681548054.2
Mpumalanga19160701916071081917155.2
North West1912050191205721912775.2
Northern Cape1083960108396241084202.9
Western Cape641086064108642164150717.4
Total36795390367953918983681437100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.3%, which is lower than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 60 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259229947391451174
Public407277311620071413
TOTAL6665072581011522587

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

