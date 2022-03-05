1 898 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The NICD reports 1,898 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 681 437. This increase represents a 6.3% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 18 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,517 to date.

23 196 880 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,599,563 54.3% 17,394 57.7% Public 10,597,317 45.7% 12,759 42.3% Total 23,196,880 100.0% 30,153 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (37%), followed by Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 03 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 03 March 2022 New cases on 04 March 2022 Total cases for 04 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343629 0 343629 60 343689 9.3 Free State 200939 0 200939 111 201050 5.5 Gauteng 1194865 0 1194865 707 1195572 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 653075 0 653075 327 653402 17.7 Limpopo 154737 0 154737 68 154805 4.2 Mpumalanga 191607 0 191607 108 191715 5.2 North West 191205 0 191205 72 191277 5.2 Northern Cape 108396 0 108396 24 108420 2.9 Western Cape 641086 0 641086 421 641507 17.4 Total 3679539 0 3679539 1898 3681437 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.3%, which is lower than yesterday (6.5%). The 7-day average is 6.6% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 60 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229947 39145 1174 Public 407 277311 62007 1413 TOTAL 666 507258 101152 2587

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

