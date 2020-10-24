1 897 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 712 412.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 657 116 with 23 445 new tests conducted since the last report .
The Department reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths today.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 891. Of the 48 deaths reported today, 7 occurred in the past 48 hours.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 643 523 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
|Province
|Total Deaths
|Total Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|3524
|87 746
|Free State
|1467
|40 823
|Gauteng
|4696
|205 643
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3183
|112 455
|Limpopo
|451
|15 991
|Mpumalanga
|594
|27 833
|North West
|403
|28 727
|Northern Cape
|256
|17 326
|Western Cape
|4317
|106 979
|National
|18 891
|643 523
