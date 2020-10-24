iAfrica

1 897 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 712 412.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 657 116 with 23 445 new tests conducted since the last report .

The Department reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths today.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 891. Of the 48 deaths reported today, 7 occurred in the past 48 hours.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 643 523 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal Recoveries
Eastern Cape352487 746
Free State146740 823
Gauteng4696205 643
KwaZulu-Natal3183112 455
Limpopo45115 991
Mpumalanga59427 833
North West40328 727
Northern Cape25617 326
Western Cape4317106 979
National18 891643 523

