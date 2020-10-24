1 897 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 712 412.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 657 116 with 23 445 new tests conducted since the last report .

The Department reported 48 COVID-19 related deaths today.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 891. Of the 48 deaths reported today, 7 occurred in the past 48 hours.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 643 523 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

Province Total Deaths Total Recoveries Eastern Cape 3524 87 746 Free State 1467 40 823 Gauteng 4696 205 643 KwaZulu-Natal 3183 112 455 Limpopo 451 15 991 Mpumalanga 594 27 833 North West 403 28 727 Northern Cape 256 17 326 Western Cape 4317 106 979 National 18 891 643 523

