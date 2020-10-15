1 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 696 414 with 1 877 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 458 745 with 24 793 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 123 more COVID-19 related deaths: 44 from Eastern Cape, 14 from the Free State, 17 from KwaZulu Natal, 35 from Gauteng, 8 from North West and 5 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 151.
Of the 123 deaths reported today, 10 occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 from Northern Cape and 5 in the Western Cape.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 626 898 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
More Stories
SIU Locks In On Eskom Suspects
Ramaphosa To Detail Economic Recovery Plan
National State Of Disaster Extended
Black Cops Set To Testify Are Hypocrites – Malema
Cele And Ayanda Dlodlo Meet With Senekal Communities
Winde Wants Probe After Dozens Catch Covid-19 At CT Club
South Africa’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 18 000 Mark
Gwede Mantashe Sets Out Post-Pandemic Plan For South Africa’s Energy Sector
Farmer Who Allegedly Stormed Senekal Court Denied Bail
DA Lays Charges Against EFF’s Malema And Paulsen
Mbalula And Niehaus Clash Over Prasa
Ministers Set To Visit Senekal Amid Racial Tensions