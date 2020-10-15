iAfrica

1 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 696 414 with 1 877 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 458 745 with 24 793 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 123 more COVID-19 related deaths: 44 from Eastern Cape, 14 from the Free State, 17 from KwaZulu Natal, 35 from Gauteng, 8 from North West and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 151.

Of the 123 deaths reported today, 10 occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 from Northern Cape and 5 in the Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 626 898 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

