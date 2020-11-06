1 866 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 732 414 with 1 866 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 917 625 with 23 942 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 92 COVID-19 related deaths: 27 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Gauteng, 17 from the Free State, 4 from KwaZulu Natal, 1 from Mpumalanga, 23 from North West, 8 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 677. Of the 92 deaths reported, 23 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 4 in the Free State, 9 in Eastern Cape, 5 in Gauteng, 1 in Northern Cape and 4 in Western Cape.
Our nation’s recoveries now stand at 671 579 which translates to a recovery rate of 91,7%.
