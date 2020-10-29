1 863 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 719 714 with 1 863 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 752 596 with 25 721 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 58 COVID-19 related deaths: 18 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Gauteng, 3 from the Free State, 12 from KwaZulu Natal, 7 from Limpopo, 6 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 111. Of the 58 deaths reported, 16 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 from the Free State 2 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Gauteng, 2 from KwaZulu- Natal, 2 from Limpopo and 7 in the Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 648 654 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

