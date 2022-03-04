iAfrica

1 853 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 hour ago 2 min read

The NICD reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 679 539. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,499 to date.

23 166 727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,582,16954.3%16,61258.7%
Public10,584,55845.7%11,69041.3%
Total23,166,727100.0%28,302100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%, Eastern Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; Limpopo and Northern Cape accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 02 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 02 March 2022New cases on 03 March 2022Total cases for 03 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3435420343542873436299.3
Free State2008500200850892009395.5
Gauteng119421501194215650119486532.5
KwaZulu-Natal652706065270636965307517.7
Limpopo1547010154701361547374.2
Mpumalanga1915100191510971916075.2
North West1911310191131741912055.2
Northern Cape1083650108365311083962.9
Western Cape640666064066642064108617.4
Total36776860367768618533679539100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 6.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259229854391421176
Public407277202620011426
TOTAL6665070561011432602

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

