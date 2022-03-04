1 853 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The NICD reported 1,853 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 679 539. This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 41 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,499 to date.

23 166 727 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,582,169 54.3% 16,612 58.7% Public 10,584,558 45.7% 11,690 41.3% Total 23,166,727 100.0% 28,302 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (35%), followed by Western Cape (23%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 20%, Eastern Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; Limpopo and Northern Cape accounted for 2% respectively of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 02 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 02 March 2022 New cases on 03 March 2022 Total cases for 03 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343542 0 343542 87 343629 9.3 Free State 200850 0 200850 89 200939 5.5 Gauteng 1194215 0 1194215 650 1194865 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 652706 0 652706 369 653075 17.7 Limpopo 154701 0 154701 36 154737 4.2 Mpumalanga 191510 0 191510 97 191607 5.2 North West 191131 0 191131 74 191205 5.2 Northern Cape 108365 0 108365 31 108396 2.9 Western Cape 640666 0 640666 420 641086 17.4 Total 3677686 0 3677686 1853 3679539 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.5%, which is lower than yesterday (7.5%). The 7-day average is 6.9% today, which is lower than yesterday (7.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 65 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 229854 39142 1176 Public 407 277202 62001 1426 TOTAL 666 507056 101143 2602

VACCINE UPDATE

