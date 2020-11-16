1 842 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 751 024 with 1 842 new cases identified since the last report.
35 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.
This brings the total to 20 241.
