1 842 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

5 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 751 024 with 1 842 new cases identified since the last report.

35 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

This brings the total to 20 241.

