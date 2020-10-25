1 834 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 714 246.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 677 942 with 20 826 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 53 COVID-19 more related deaths which brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 944. Of the 53 deaths reported today, 10 occurred in the past 48 hours.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 644 641 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

