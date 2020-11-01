iAfrica

1 770 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

The Department of Labour confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 725 452 with 1 770 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 822 973 with 22 150 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 46 COVID-19 related deaths: 35 from Eastern Cape, 2 from the Free State, 2 from Gauteng, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 276. Of the 46 deaths reported, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 2 from Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu Natal, and 2 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 654 182 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

