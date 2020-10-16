1 770 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 698 184 with 1 770 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 481 354 with 22 609 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 158 more COVID-19 related deaths: 22 from Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 38 from KwaZulu Natal, 70 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, and 4 from Western Cape.

his brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 309.

Of the 158 deaths reported today, 8 occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 from Limpopo and 4 in the Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 628 301 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

