1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 674 339 with 1 767 new infections since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 187 917 with 23 426 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 67 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape and 7 from the Free State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 734.
Our recoveries now stand at 608 112 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
More Stories
National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption
SA International Borders Are Open
Government Reveals List Of High-Risk Countries Not Allowed To Enter South Africa
Phase 3 Clinical Trial For Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Commences In South Africa
R85m Corruption Case Involving 22 SAPS Officers Postponed
Business Rescue Practitioners Suspend SAA Operations
President Calls For National Action To Restore Employment
SA COVID-19 Update in Numbers
Intense Cold Front Expected To Hit The Cape From Wednesday
South Africa Lost 2.2 Million Jobs In Second Quarter
Eskom Maintenance Workers To Strike