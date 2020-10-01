1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 674 339 with 1 767 new infections since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 187 917 with 23 426 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 67 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape and 7 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 734.

Our recoveries now stand at 608 112 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

