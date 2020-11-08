1 731 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

The Department of Health that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 735 906 with 1731 new cases identified.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 963 174 with 22 455 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 40 COVID-19 related deaths: 21 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Gauteng, 7 from the Free State, 6 from KwaZulu Natal and 4 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 789.
Of the 40 recent deaths reported, 11 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 4 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in Eastern Cape and 3 in Western Cape
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 678 738 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.
