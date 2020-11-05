iAfrica

1 712 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

48 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 730 548 with 1 712 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 893 683 with 25 073 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 46 COVID-19 related deaths: 24 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Gauteng, 3 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu Natal, 1 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 585. Of the 46 deaths reported, 9 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Free State, 2 in Eastern Cape, 2 in Gauteng, 1 in Northern Cape and 3 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 660 185 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

