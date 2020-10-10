1 641 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 688 532 with 1 641 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 360 105 with 20 419 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 139 more COVID-19 related deaths: 23 from Eastern Cape, 3 from the Free State, 65 from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 4 from Limpopo, 7 from North West, 4 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 547.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 620 081 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

