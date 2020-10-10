iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

1 641 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

Minister Jackson Mthembu visiting the Christ The King Hospital. Photo Credit: GCIS

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 688 532 with 1 641 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 360 105 with 20 419 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 139 more COVID-19 related deaths: 23 from Eastern Cape, 3 from the Free State, 65 from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 4 from Limpopo, 7 from North West, 4 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 17 547.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 620 081 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DA Warns Against Reinstating Masuku

1 min ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry: Zuma To Be Summoned To Appear Before Commission

18 hours ago
1 min read

David Makhura Fires Health MEC Bandile Masuku

20 hours ago
1 min read

Zondo Commission To Hear Zuma Summons Application

24 hours ago
2 min read

Western Cape Expands COVID-19 Testing Criteria

24 hours ago
1 min read

High Court To Hand Down Judgment In Public Protector Case

1 day ago
1 min read

1 736 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

VBS Case Postponed To Add More Charges

2 days ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest

2 days ago
1 min read

Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa’s COVID-19 Numbers

2 days ago
1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DA Warns Against Reinstating Masuku

1 min ago
1 min read

1 641 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

5 mins ago
2 min read

Lowry, Fitzpatrick Surge To Halfway Lead At PGA Championship

9 mins ago
1 min read

Man City Have Financial Muscle To Pull Off Messi Deal – Berrada

12 mins ago