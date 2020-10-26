iAfrica

1 622 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

EWN

6 mins ago

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 715 868.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 697 939 with 19 997 new tests conducted since the last report

The Department reported 24 COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 968. Of the 24 deaths reported today, 5 occurred in the past 48 hours.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 646 170 which translates to a recovery rate of 90,3%.

ProvinceTotal DeathsTotal Recoveries
Eastern Cape355288 437
Free State147840 980
Gauteng4703206 362
KwaZulu-Natal3191112 468
Limpopo45116 218
Mpumalanga59428 056
North West41828 804
Northern Cape25617 504
Western Cape4325107 341
National18 968646 170

