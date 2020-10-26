1 622 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 715 868.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 697 939 with 19 997 new tests conducted since the last report
The Department reported 24 COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 968. Of the 24 deaths reported today, 5 occurred in the past 48 hours.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 646 170 which translates to a recovery rate of 90,3%.
|Province
|Total Deaths
|Total Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|3552
|88 437
|Free State
|1478
|40 980
|Gauteng
|4703
|206 362
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3191
|112 468
|Limpopo
|451
|16 218
|Mpumalanga
|594
|28 056
|North West
|418
|28 804
|Northern Cape
|256
|17 504
|Western Cape
|4325
|107 341
|National
|18 968
|646 170
