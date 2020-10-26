1 622 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 715 868.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 697 939 with 19 997 new tests conducted since the last report

The Department reported 24 COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 968. Of the 24 deaths reported today, 5 occurred in the past 48 hours.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 646 170 which translates to a recovery rate of 90,3%.

Province Total Deaths Total Recoveries Eastern Cape 3552 88 437 Free State 1478 40 980 Gauteng 4703 206 362 KwaZulu-Natal 3191 112 468 Limpopo 451 16 218 Mpumalanga 594 28 056 North West 418 28 804 Northern Cape 256 17 504 Western Cape 4325 107 341 National 18 968 646 170

