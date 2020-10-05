iAfrica

1 573 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

Health officials at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra on 31 March 2020 testing neighbours of a man who tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 681 289 with 1 573 new cases reported.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 269 626 with 18 113 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 38 more COVID-19 related deaths: 37 from Gauteng, 1 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 976.

Our recoveries now stand at 614 781 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

