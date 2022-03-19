1 558 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

The NICD reports 1,558 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,702,042This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 39 deaths and of these, 6 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,868 to date.
23,543,564 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,793,426
|54.3%
|16,406
|55.9%
|Public
|10,750,138
|45.7%
|12,925
|44.1%
|Total
|23,543,564
|100.0%
|29,331
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (36%), followed by Western Cape (28%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 18%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 17 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 17 March 2022
|New cases on 18 March 2022
|Total cases for 18 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344,395
|0
|344,395
|50
|344,445
|9.3
|Free State
|201,811
|0
|201,811
|68
|201,879
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,202,361
|0
|1,202,361
|563
|1,202,924
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|656,723
|0
|656,723
|281
|657,004
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155,431
|0
|155,431
|35
|155,466
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192,646
|0
|192,646
|56
|192,702
|5.2
|North West
|192,285
|0
|192,285
|44
|192,329
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,712
|0
|108,712
|22
|108,734
|2.9
|Western Cape
|646,120
|0
|646,120
|439
|646,559
|17.5
|Total
|3,700,484
|0
|3,700,484
|1,558
|3,702,042
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.3%, which is lower than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 5.6% today, which is the lower than yesterday (5.9%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|231,644
|39,345
|812
|Public
|407
|278,407
|62,119
|1,212
|TOTAL
|666
|510,051
|101,464
|2,024
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
