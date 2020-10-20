1 461 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 705 254 with 1 461 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 565 980 with 16 502 new tests conducted since the last report.

Yesterday, the Department reported a cumulative total of 3 176 deaths for KwaZulu-Natal.

This was a typographical error which occurred when the total number was recorded, following verification.

The Department therefore confirm that yesterday’s total number of deaths for KwaZulu Natal was 3 136. This means the total number of deaths nationally for 18 October 2020 was 18 431.

The Department reported 61 COVID-19 related deaths today: 21 from Eastern Cape, 19 from the Free State, 3 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga 6 from Northern Cape, 8 from Western Cape and 3 from KwaZulu Natal.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 492.

Of the 61 deaths reported today, 11 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 in Gauteng, 1 in Mpumalanga and 7 in the Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 635 257 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

