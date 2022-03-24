iAfrica

1 393 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

The NICD reports 1 393 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 707 089. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 6 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 899 to date.

23 643 793 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,853,40454.4%14,93561.1%
Public10,790,38945.6%9,51838.9%
Total23,643,793100.0%24,453100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (34%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 March 2022Incident infections for 23 March 2022Possible reinfections for 23 March 2022New cases on 23 March 2022Total cases for 23 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3445470344547577643446119.3
Free State2019780201978415462020245.4
Gauteng12042700120427042654480120475032.5
KwaZulu-Natal65775106577512733030365805417.8
Limpopo1555370155537397461555834.2
Mpumalanga1928410192841385431928845.2
North West1925220192522453481925705.2
Northern Cape1087670108767132151087822.9
Western Cape64748306474833004834864783117.5
Total370569603705696123216113933707089100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is higher than yesterday (4.7%). The 7-day average is 5.4% today, which is the same as yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private25923193239368776
Public407278741621601204
TOTAL6665106731015281980

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

