1 393 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

The NICD reports 1 393 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 707 089. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 6 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 899 to date.

23 643 793 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,853,404 54.4% 14,935 61.1% Public 10,790,389 45.6% 9,518 38.9% Total 23,643,793 100.0% 24,453 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (34%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 March 2022 Incident infections for 23 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 23 March 2022 New cases on 23 March 2022 Total cases for 23 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344547 0 344547 57 7 64 344611 9.3 Free State 201978 0 201978 41 5 46 202024 5.4 Gauteng 1204270 0 1204270 426 54 480 1204750 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 657751 0 657751 273 30 303 658054 17.8 Limpopo 155537 0 155537 39 7 46 155583 4.2 Mpumalanga 192841 0 192841 38 5 43 192884 5.2 North West 192522 0 192522 45 3 48 192570 5.2 Northern Cape 108767 0 108767 13 2 15 108782 2.9 Western Cape 647483 0 647483 300 48 348 647831 17.5 Total 3705696 0 3705696 1232 161 1393 3707089 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is higher than yesterday (4.7%). The 7-day average is 5.4% today, which is the same as yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 231932 39368 776 Public 407 278741 62160 1204 TOTAL 666 510673 101528 1980

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

