1 393 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in SA

The NICD reports 1 393 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 707 089. This increase represents a 5.7% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 6 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99 899 to date.
23 643 793 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,853,404
|54.4%
|14,935
|61.1%
|Public
|10,790,389
|45.6%
|9,518
|38.9%
|Total
|23,643,793
|100.0%
|24,453
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (34%), followed by Western Cape (25%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 22 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 22 March 2022
|Incident infections for 23 March 2022
|Possible reinfections for 23 March 2022
|New cases on 23 March 2022
|Total cases for 23 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344547
|0
|344547
|57
|7
|64
|344611
|9.3
|Free State
|201978
|0
|201978
|41
|5
|46
|202024
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1204270
|0
|1204270
|426
|54
|480
|1204750
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|657751
|0
|657751
|273
|30
|303
|658054
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155537
|0
|155537
|39
|7
|46
|155583
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192841
|0
|192841
|38
|5
|43
|192884
|5.2
|North West
|192522
|0
|192522
|45
|3
|48
|192570
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108767
|0
|108767
|13
|2
|15
|108782
|2.9
|Western Cape
|647483
|0
|647483
|300
|48
|348
|647831
|17.5
|Total
|3705696
|0
|3705696
|1232
|161
|1393
|3707089
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.7%, which is higher than yesterday (4.7%). The 7-day average is 5.4% today, which is the same as yesterday (5.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|231932
|39368
|776
|Public
|407
|278741
|62160
|1204
|TOTAL
|666
|510673
|101528
|1980
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Health Dept Officials Will Face Questions If Pfizer Jabs Go To Waste
Cape Town Taxi Drivers Cause Massive Disruptions
Religious Group Voices Concern Over New COVID-19 Rules
Winde Welcomes Relaxing Of COVID-19 Restrictions
912 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
SA’s COVID-19 Regulations Further Eased
Class Action Looms Over Unsafe Taxis
Water Quality A ‘Disaster Waiting To Happen’ – SA Water Chamber
566 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Gauteng Transport MEC To Meet With E-Hailing Drivers
CAA Probes Lufthansa And SAAT Which Maintain Comair Planes
6 People Killed In Another Shooting In Khayelitsha