1 376 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 477 511 with 1 376.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 511 410 with 15 599 new tests recorded since the last report.
183 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 27, Free State 24, Gauteng 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, Limpopo 3, Mpumalanga 21, North West 19, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 30.
This brings the total to 46 473 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 363 947, representing a recovery rate of 92%
