1 372 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 737 278.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 980 440 with 17 266 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths: 19 from Eastern Cape and 1 from Gauteng, This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 809.

Of the 20 deaths reported, 1 was reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours in Gauteng.

Our recoveries now stand at 679 688 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

