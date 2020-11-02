1 371 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 726 823 with 1 371 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 842 516 with 19 543 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department report 135 COVID-19 related deaths: 22 from Eastern Cape, 2 from the Free State, 107 from Gauteng, and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 411. Of the 135 deaths reported, 8 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 3 from Gauteng, and 3 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 655 330 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

