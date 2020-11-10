1 247 New COVID-19 Infections In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 738 525 with 1 247 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 993 081 with 12 641 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths: 8 from Eastern Cape, 20 from the Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 845.

Of the 36 deaths reported, 13 was reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 4 in Eastern Cape, 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng and 6 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 680 726 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

