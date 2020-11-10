iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

1 247 New COVID-19 Infections In SA

Coronavirus Outbreak

Image: Harvard Health - Harvard University

50 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 738 525 with 1 247 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 993 081 with 12 641 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 36 COVID-19 related deaths: 8 from Eastern Cape, 20 from the Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga and 6 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 845.

Of the 36 deaths reported, 13 was reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 4 in Eastern Cape, 2 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng and 6 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 680 726 which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Restraint In Brackenfell

7 seconds ago
1 min read

DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis

7 mins ago
2 min read

DBE Issues New Matric Covid-19 Protocol

34 mins ago
2 min read

Johnson & Johnson’s Global Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Trial of its Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Commences in South Africa

19 hours ago
4 min read

Ramaphosa: The Greatest Vigilance Is Required To Keep The Virus At Bay And To Support Our Economy

19 hours ago
6 min read

Biden Moves Quickly On US Government Transition

1 day ago
1 min read

Dan Matjila To Challenge PIC Findings

1 day ago
4 min read

Vigilance Is Required From Us All – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

1 372 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

1 day ago
1 min read

Langa Residents Criticise Police

2 days ago
1 min read

1 731 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

Joe Biden Projected To Win US Presidential Election

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Restraint In Brackenfell

7 seconds ago
1 min read

DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis

7 mins ago
2 min read

DBE Issues New Matric Covid-19 Protocol

34 mins ago
1 min read

1 247 New COVID-19 Infections In SA

50 mins ago