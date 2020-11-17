1 245 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 752 269 with 1 245 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 142 947 with 12 755 new tests conducted since the last report.
73 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 32, Free State 23, Gauteng 7 and Western Cape 11.
This brings the total deaths to 20 314. Of the 73 deaths, 15 reportedly occurred in the last 48 hours: 7 in the Eastern Cape, 2 in Gauteng, and 6 in the Western Cape.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 695 496 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,5%
