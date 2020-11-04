1 241 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 728 836 with 1 241 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 868 610 with 15 692 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 74 COVID-19 related deaths: 35 from Eastern Cape, 6 from the Free State, 8 from Gauteng, 6 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Northern Cape, and 11 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 539.

Of the 74 deaths reported, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 4 in Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 1 in KwaZulu Natal, and 4 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 659 249 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

