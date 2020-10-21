1 050 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded With 164 More Deaths

The Department of Health has confirmed that the the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 706 304.
|Province
|Total cases for 20 October 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|92 246
|13,1
|Free State
|53 898
|7,6
|Gauteng
|225 734
|32,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|121 528
|17,2
|Limpopo
|16 878
|2,4
|Mpumalanga
|28 899
|4,1
|North West
|32 006
|4,5
|Northern Cape
|20 448
|2,9
|Western Cape
|114 667
|16,2
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|706 304
|100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 581 346 with 15 366 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths today: 46 from Eastern Cape, 41 from the Free State, 52 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga, 2 from Northern Cape, 8 from Western Cape and 9 from KwaZulu Natal, 5 from Limpopo.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 656.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 639 568 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
