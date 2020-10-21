iAfrica

1 050 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded With 164 More Deaths

Cuban Health Specialists arriving in South Africa to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo Credit: GCIS

1 hour ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 706 304.

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 October 2020Percentage total
Eastern Cape92 24613,1
Free State53 8987,6
Gauteng225 73432,0
KwaZulu-Natal121 52817,2
Limpopo16 8782,4
Mpumalanga28 8994,1
North West32 0064,5
Northern Cape20 4482,9
Western Cape114 66716,2
Unknown00,0
Total706 304100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 581 346 with 15 366 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths today: 46 from Eastern Cape, 41 from the Free State, 52 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga, 2 from Northern Cape, 8 from Western Cape and 9 from KwaZulu Natal, 5 from Limpopo.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 656.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 639 568 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

