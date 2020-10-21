1 050 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded With 164 More Deaths

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 706 304.

Province Total cases for 20 October 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 92 246 13,1 Free State 53 898 7,6 Gauteng 225 734 32,0 KwaZulu-Natal 121 528 17,2 Limpopo 16 878 2,4 Mpumalanga 28 899 4,1 North West 32 006 4,5 Northern Cape 20 448 2,9 Western Cape 114 667 16,2 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 706 304 100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 581 346 with 15 366 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths today: 46 from Eastern Cape, 41 from the Free State, 52 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga, 2 from Northern Cape, 8 from Western Cape and 9 from KwaZulu Natal, 5 from Limpopo.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 656.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 639 568 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

